Leadway Assurance rides on entertainment platform for awareness, penetration

In reinforcing its commitment to promoting insurance and deepening penetration to a diverse ecosystem, Leadway has sponsored the fourth season of the much-anticipated singing reality TV show, The Voice Nigeria.

This strategic partnership, which confirms the leading insurer as the official Insurer of the reality TV show, reinforces its quest to drive awareness and inculcate the culture of risk management and asset protection in the growing entertainment ecosystem in Nigeria.

Speaking on the significance of this partnership and its envisioned influence on the entertainment sector in Nigeria, Tunde Hassan-Odukale, managing director of Leadway Assurance, expressed optimism about the impact of this ground-breaking sponsorship on the overall development of the bubbling entertainment space in Nigeria.

“It is no longer news that Nigeria is home to a huge market for entertainment, with the movie and music industries gaining expansive recognition and critical acclaim across global platforms and audiences. Statista, one of the world leaders in the market and consumer data, estimates that growth in the Nigerian Entertainment sector to reach 29.35 billion United State Dollars or 13 trillion Naira in 2022. Without a doubt, that is a market that well-placed insurers like ours must protect from financial losses.

Read also: Leadway optimises digital customer engagement with virtual assistant

“The crux of this sponsorship is to leverage the platforms to push education and awareness on risk identification, risk management, and assets protection for equipment service providers, musicians, producers, and most importantly, the young people who have become the heartbeat of our music and entertainment sector.

Commenting on the show, Akin Salami, managing director, FAME Studios and executive producer, The Voice Nigeria, stated that “what we do as a company goes beyond exposing African talents to the world through entertainment, we also impact young talents to embracing and homing their skills on a global scale. Hence, we have been able to highlight key learnings and feedback from our previous seasons and we have improved the different activities of the show, which will be unpacked as the show begins and progresses.

Before this initiative, Leadway has recently been deliberate in strategic partnerships and sponsorships of initiatives across diverse sectors, such as lifestyle, Sports, Agriculture, and Education, in its quest to provide education further and deepen insurance buy-in in Nigeria.