KBL Insurance strengthens digital operations for better customer experience

KBL Insurance Limited has adopted a new operational strategy to make its products more accessible to the insuring public and to bring services closer to customers in good time.

In this vein, the firm has launched a new Enterprise resource planning software, called IES-Online Application.

IES Online is a digital application that comes with various modules structured to help transform manual operation and processes of various aspects of the entire insurance underwriting, claims settlement, etc., deliver certificates, deliver discharge vouchers (DVs) and insurance policy documentation to customers with speed and in record time, as never been seen in the insurance business in Nigeria.

Other aspects of the new digital mechanic have also been designed to facilitate activities in human resources, finance and re-insurance, all to maximize technology, to achieve optimal customer satisfaction, just as it is obtainable in other climes in the western world, etc.

Ukachi Orji, managing director/CEO, while responding to journalists questions in Lagos, said “KBL Insurance Limited, had no choice but to upskill its operations modules, to match the ever-dynamic lifestyles of their esteemed customers, to satisfy them much better than it was in the past, considering the very stiff competition in the financial services sector and their ever-growing demands”.

Orji said the essence is to serve customers faster and at lower costs.

She said this approach resonates with customers as almost 85 percent of them want to buy insurance policies more quickly, and get all their issues, including claims settlement sorted out, eschewing the typical back-and-forth and unnecessary delays, associated with the industry in the past.

Among new solutions brought to the firm’s underwriting business through the application are more flexible, comprehensive, multi-facility-structured, optimized data, and it is entirely cloud-based.

KBL Insurance Limited’s claims settlement process which was before now categorized as being in the middle by industry rating is now handled with record speed and currently enjoys the high admiration of industry practitioners, the entire process having been digitalized with greater efficiency and speed, the company said.