Industry bodies collaborate for compulsory insurance awareness

As part of efforts to increase insurance adoption, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has assured the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) of its collaboration to ensure the propagation of the gospel of compulsory insurances to boost penetration level in the country.

Muftau O. Oyegungle, president of CIIN gave this assurance at the Courtesy visit of the NCRIB Council to the Institute on February 2nd, 2022.

Speaking, the President of NCRIB, Rotimi Edu, explained the reason for the Council visit was to pay homage and seek the support of the Institute in driving his thrust of office, which includes; promoting compliance with compulsory insurances; elevating the quality of professionalism in insurance broking, boost insurance adoption amongst others.

Edu while congratulating Oyegungle on his recent Doctorate Degree in Insurance, commended the leadership role of CIIN in the industry especially; on the establishment of the College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM).

Edu emphasised that partnering with the Institute will greatly help accelerate insurance awareness through improved education, sensitisation programmes and training across the country.

In his response, Oyegunle congratulated Edu as the 21st President of NCRIB and expressed optimism in his capacity to deliver effectively.

He said, “I thank the NCRIB Council for this visit, we are happy to host you and you can rest assured of our support and partnership to grow the industry. The position of insurance brokers occupy in the industry is very vital and needed for the growth of the sector”.