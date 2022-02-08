GOXI Micro Insurance targets traders, MSMEs with pocket friendly products

GOXI Micro Insurance Company, a foremost Micro insurance company has stormed Lagos markets with “We Dey Ur Back” campaign to support MSMES in their business.

The campaign was to introduce traders to the various insurance packages created by the company to help them protect and grow their businesses.

During the sensitization, at Oke Arin market, Lagos Island, the traders were delighted to see GOXI representatives introduce the “GOXI Ma Business” to them because the product provides them the opportunity to confront some of the challenges facing their business.

Efe Isiorho, business development manager, GOXI Micro Insurance explained that traders can now have their goods insured with as low as N500 under the GOXI Ma Business insurance package.

According to him, “GOXI Ma Business is an insurance plan developed to help traders insure their wares. The insurance plan helps to provide funds whenever goods are damaged following occurrence of burglary, theft or fire. It also provides alternative shop for the business.”

Efe also introduced other products such as the GOXI Microloan Protection, which helps with the repayment of loans or debts following occurrence of unforeseen events like loss of job or untimely death.

Others are GOXI Agric Loan Protection targeted at farmers and this will support them to repay Agric loans following occurrence of unforeseen events like flood or damage of crops or farm produce.

Then the GOXI Welfare, which is a plan designed for staffs, family, and association members’ to have access to medical treatments expenses in the event of accident or permanent disability.

The “We Dey Your Back” campaign has gone round various markets in different local Governments in Lagos state such as Oke-Arin, Balogun, Tejuosho, Iyana Ipaja, Igando, Ikorodu, Ikeja and Agege markets.

During the visit to one of the selected market, Temitope Dada, a Trader at Oniwaya market, Agege, appreciated GOXI Micro Insurance for the creation of the GOXI Ma Business Micro Insurance plan.

She narrated the ordeal she faced when her shop was looted during the End SARS protests, how she lost everything and had to start afresh because she didn’t insure her shop.

She encouraged her fellow traders to be part of the great offer so that they can be covered, that their goods are covered in case of unforeseen incidents.

Godwin Ehigiamusoe, chairman, GOXI Micro Insurance, noted that the campaign, “We Dey Your Back” is one of the ways the company plans to help Nigerians create a sustainable future for their business and family. “We are poised to deliver responsive insurance policies through our flexible and innovative structures.”

His words, “For us at GOXI Micro Insurance Company, we noticed that most traders have little or no information on the benefits of insurance, so we decided to organize the “We Dey Your Back” Campaign market storm to educate traders, farmers and other low income Nigerians on the various insurance policies that will insure them against all forms of risks.”

“GOXI Micro Insurance Company is the first licensed stand-alone micro-insurance company under the guidelines of the National Insurance Commission.

“We are open to partnership with microfinance banks, institutions, and different forms of association, telcos, and other aggregators to deliver risk management solutions to their members.”