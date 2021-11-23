Heirs Insurance, Heirs Life engages Abuja-Based Brokers on of digitalisation

Digital insurance companies, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) have announced plans to jointly host Abuja-based brokers at the Members’ evening coordinated by the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB).

The event follows similar events in Lagos and Port Harcourt earlier this year, which both companies hosted.

Both companies continue to pioneer the digital revolution of the Nigerian insurance industry. As brokers are key partners in the drive to offer convenience to customers, this event will lay the foundation for an ongoing conversation and partnership geared towards a holistic and digital-driven industry, as both companies aspire to transform the industry.

At the event, the CEOs of both companies –Adaobi Nwakuche, Ag. MD/CEO, Heirs Insurance and Niyi Onifade, MD/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance – will leverage the theme “The Effect of eNaira on Nigerian Insurance Industry “to push the digital agenda forward.

“As the nation moves towards development charged by digital enhancement, insurance companies must take the leadership in this regard and benchmark against other industries. We are fully ready, and we are confident that with the support of our brokers, we can achieve a transformed industry,” Niyi Onifade said.

Adaobi Nwakuche stated: “Earlier in the year, we launched a fully interactive website to offer convenience to our customers. We will launch more channels in due course. We have begun to notice the increased traction and we hope to achieve more working with brokers, our key partners”.

Launched earlier in the year, both companies are on a mission to leverage digital solutions to provide simple, quick, reliable, and accessible insurance to individuals and businesses. Heirs Insurance, the general insurer, has the mandate to protect people’s properties and specialist life insurance company, Heirs Life, with a vision to provide people with financial security and life insurance plans.