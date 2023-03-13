Hallmark HMO discounts cervical cancer screening kits for women

Hallmark Health Services Limited (Hallmark HMO), subsidiary of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc has entered into collaboration with an organization that has a network of pharmaceutical outlets to provide heavily discounted Cervical Cancer Screening Kits for women, to mark this year’s edition of the International Women’s Day.

The kits, which are heavily discounted by as much as 80 percent off the usual price were made available for female of associated companies and other clients during the week of the celebration while the offer remains open till later in March.

The International Women’s Day annual event sets out, in the usual manner, to celebrate women all around the world and make them aware that they have the same right as men in all aspects of life.

The theme for this year’s celebration is DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality and advocates for embracing Equity in the use of technology by males and females.

Oladotun Adeogun, managing director/CEO of Hallmark HMO, expressed her belief in equity and in technological tools deployment.

According to her, “we believe that a woman should be given equal opportunity to advance her career and should be supported by enabling systems and work tools that recognize the value she is bringing.”

She said the company embarked on the discounted cervical cancer screening as a CSR initiative to ensure that women are in the best state of health and the International Women’s Day Celebration presents a good opportunity to do that.

Hallmark HMO has embarked on commendable projects in recent times, including a Stakeholders’ Engagement which drew key participants from the Health Sector, and also the Annual Collaboration with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for donation of blood during the World Blood Donor days.