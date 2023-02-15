Funmi Babington-Ashaye Foundation mentors program graduates 1st cohort

The Cohort one graduands of the Funmi Babington-Ashaye Foundation (FBA) Mentoring programme have been urged to make good use of the knowledge and experience they acquired during their one-year training programme to impact their world and make great strides in their careers.

Funmi Babington- Ashaye Mentoring Programme is an initiative of the Funmi Babington-Ashaye Foundation set up to inspire women and skill them to achieve maximum potential in career, business and life.

Funmi Babington-Ashaye, convener and chairperson of FBA Foundation said FBA is a trusted partner in mentoring and advocacy for women with a focus on nurturing 360-degree women.

In her opening remarks, Lola Adeleye, coach and president, head of the FBA Foundation, commended the Governing Board for working assiduously and ensuring that the graduates interacted with top-rated mentors and industry giants through one-on-one session and seminars.

Lola urged the graduands to allow the key take always, experience and knowledge acquired from the mentorship programme to shape them into the 360-degree women they were designed to be.

While congratulating the graduands, Adeleye described the occasion as a happy one even as she charged the graduands to go out there and make great strides by using what they have learned to change their world.

“I am looking forward to hearing more of the great strides you will be making in your different spheres of life,” she said.

Binta Max Gbinijie, a reverend and guest speaker at the occasion, speaking on theme: ‘Mentoring Before and After,” commended Funmi Babington-Ashaye for her contribution especially in the nation’s economy and women empowerment.

Gbinijie, a financial executive and financial management consultant, while congratulating the graduands for making it to the end, charged them to make proper and judicious use of the knowledge and experience they acquired from various mentors that engaged them during the mentoring programme.

“We are actually releasing you into the world believing that everything that you learned, you will put them to use, and we are also expecting to hear greater things about you going forward.

“Go out into the world and make a difference. Your name should be the difference market, they should call you disruptor, someone who is not allowing the status-co to remain for greater thins, she said.

Gbinijie also urged the graduands to be known for one thing, integrity. Someone who keeps to time and delivers on timeline. Be a stickler of your word no matter what it takes or the circumstances, she advised.

She also emphasised on giving back to the society, urging the women graduands to volunteer their time, energy and resources to nurture other women and the society where they find themselves.