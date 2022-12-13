Enterprise Life strengthens partnership with brokers for more business

Underwriting firm, Enterprise Life Assurance Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to stronger partnership with the brokerage fraternity in growing its market size and impacting generality of Nigerians.

According to the company, its ongoing mandate is to meet changing customer needs with new offerings, enhance interactions, and build trusted relationships and strategic alliances.

“These we have fulfilled across various customer segments, of which yours is a critical one, says Funmi Omo, managing director/CEO, Enterprise Life Assurance Nigeria.

Omo speaking at the December Edition of the Members Evening of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), said “We recognise and appreciate the unique role that brokers play not just as intermediaries but as our trusted business advisors and partners.”

“While we are not unaware of the jostle for your attention and patronage, we came here with a difference and a sincere commitment to collaborate with you for mutually beneficial rewards.”

Talking about new offerings, she said in the short time she started business in Nigeria, the company has introduced a couple of new products into the market, some of which brokers have taken advantage.

She said its ‘Family Care Plan’ helps provide a shield against the uncertainties of life, and our Income Protection Plan guarantees income remains steady if life happens, she said.

“Enterprise Life is excited about this opportunity to collaborate with the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers and forge a lasting and mutually beneficial relationship. We do not take this for granted.”