Eddie Efekoha joins Executive Committee of African Insurance Organisation

Eddie Efekoha, group managing director/CEO, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc, has been admitted into the Executive Committee of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO).

His admission, which took place at the 48th AIO Annual conference and General Assembly in Kenya, was in recognition of his immense contribution towards the growth and development of insurance in Nigeria and on African continent.

In his role, aside working with AIO Secretariat, he is expected to continue to use his rare talents and experience to deepen the penetration of insurance and address all issues on the African Insurance landscape.

Efekoha has been a strong pillar in the Nigerian insurance industry, having become the President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and the Chairman of Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) in the past of which he served meritoriously.

In a congratulatory letter to Efekoha on his feat, Muftau Oyegunle, president, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) applauded his impact and contributions toward deepening insurance penetration in Nigeria and across the continent, expecting him to dip into his experience to excel in his new role.

“Everything you have done and accomplished in improving the insurance industry both in Nigeria and Africa are plausible. We are sure that this is another opportunity to continue to use your rare talent and experience to deepen the penetration of insurance and address all issues on the African insurance landscape. Accept the institute’s hearty congratulations,” it pointed out.

Efekoha holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance and a Master’s degree in Business Administration both from the University of Lagos.

He has worked with leading Insurance Brokerage firms in top executive positions including Hogg Robinson Nigeria, Glanvill Enthoven & Co (Nig.) and Fountain Insurance Brokers as pioneer MD/CEO. He was the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Consolidated Risks Insurers, the past President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) and the 22nd Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) from 2016-2018.