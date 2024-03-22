Coronation highlights role of insurance in safeguarding financial stability

Coronation Insurance Plc is focused on sharing with Nigerians of all levels the role insurance plays in safeguarding financial stability.

In a virtual webinar, with the theme “Winning through Insurance: Its Crucial Role in Ensuring Financial Stability,” the company noted marks a significant milestone in the company’s thought leadership initiatives, aiming to provide invaluable insights for both corporate entities and individual clients.

Scheduled to hold on Tuesday, the Coronation Insurance Webinar Series promises a deep dive into the critical role of insurance in safeguarding financial stability for the future. This session will offer attendees a comprehensive understanding of the impact of inflation on the insurance industry, while also shedding light on the diverse range of insurance products available to mitigate financial risks.

Designed for business owners across various segments and sectors of the Nigerian economy, the webinar seeks to create awareness of Coronation Insurance’s product offerings, expand the mailing list for client acquisition, enhance brand visibility and reputation, and position Coronation Insurance as a thought leader in the financial services arena.

The highlight of the event will be an engaging panel discussion featuring esteemed industry practitioners and business leaders.

Yinka Dawodu, assistant director of Underwriting & Marketing at Africa Re, will share invaluable insights alongside other distinguished panelists, including Chris Owuamanam, MD/CEO of Orient International Loss Adjusters Limited; Oluwarotimi Akinrinade Adewole, MD/CEO of Sam-Vic Insurance Brokers Limited; and Augustine Aniekwe, head of Corporate Underwriting.

“We’re excited to host this webinar as part of our ongoing commitment to educate and empower individuals on the pivotal role of insurance in financial planning,” said Olamide Olajolo, managing director at Coronation Insurance Plc.

“Our ultimate goal is to equip attendees with practical knowledge and insights that will help them navigate the complexities of financial stability with confidence.

Coronation Insurance Plc is a leading provider of life and non-life insurance solutions for corporate and individual customers in Nigeria. The company’s diverse range of insurance services includes motor, general accident, fire, engineering, special risk, marine, and group life insurance, aimed at effectively managing risks for businesses and individuals alike. General Business operations are conducted by Coronation Insurance Plc and Coronation Insurance Ghana Limited, while Life Business operations are managed by Coronation Life Assurance Limited.