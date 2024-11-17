Cornerstone Insurance strengthens broker partnership for larger market share

L-R: Peter Ekwueme, executive director, Technical Operations; Stephen Alangbo, managing director/CEO); Abiodun Adedipe, chief consultant, B. A Adedipe Associates Ltd and Charles Nwachukwu, general manager, Business Development during Cornerstone Insurance Brokers forum held in Lagos.

Cornerstone Insurance Plc has attributed its growth to good relationship with its broker partners, promising to strengthen it for increased market share.

The underwriting firm made the disclosure recently when it brought together insurance brokers and customers, to celebrate the Company’s landmark achievements and support from stakeholders.

Stephen Alangbo, managing director/CEO, Cornerstone Insurance, addressing the brokers said the company values the satisfaction of its esteemed brokers, customers and all stakeholders.

He said, “We want to appreciate all of us for supporting us this far. There were challenges that confronted us, some stood by us, and today, we are waxing stronger. Some have collaborated with us and we have done exceptional things together.

“Today, we can say Cornerstone Insurance is the number one company in Africa; it is all because of you, and that is why we felt it is good for us to come, present the award to you, and celebrate you for standing by us.”

Early this year, the company won the Insurance Company of the Year 2024 Award by the African Insurance Organization (AIO), at the AIO Conference and General Assembly held in Windhoek, Namibia, as well as the CEO winning top 25 CEO’s in Nigeria organised by Business Day.

Alangbo said the company intends to analyse and examine possibilities in the coming year, and see how to position and take advantage of the opportunities ahead.

He added, “We also want to hear from you how we have served you so that we can serve you better. We are partnering with the brokers and we want to do more, we want to see how we can add more value to our brokers.”

Tunde Oguntade, president, Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), urged brokers and customers to continue to do business with Cornerstone.

He said, “The thing with us as brokers is that when we see a good thing, we share the good news of companies that are doing very well and Cornerstone has topped the list.

“I have the entire backing of the leadership of the board and management of the NCRIB to congratulate you and confirm to you that you are doing well but it can be better. We are aware that you are doing very well and we also see that some customers see you as their delight.”

Abiodun Adedipe, keynote speaker and chief consultant at B. A Adedipe Associates Ltd, said, the quality of the job offered by organizations is usually what attracts businesses and not necessarily the size.

“When we talk of growing your share in the market, it is about being fixated with our growth, that is the key thing there, when you are growing, you are getting bigger, there are some clients that you work for that will attract other clients to you,” he said.

Charles Nwachukwu, general manager, Business Development, Cornerstone, said, “Last year, we made a profit of over N17 billion, we won the African insurance award of the year, and my CEO was also acknowledged as first 25 best CEOs in Nigeria. None of these achievements would have been possible without your support. We felt it was right and nice to bring everybody in, and thank you for your support”.

