CIIN wants WAICA Re partnership towards increasing insurance penetration in Nigeria

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has asked for the partnership of WAICA Re towards boosting insurance penetration in the Nigerian market.

The Institute believes that, the more the number of people who understands and take insurance grows, the more businesses will go round for every stakeholder including reinsurance companies.

Muftau Oyegunle, president and chairman of Council of the CIIN who made the remark when WAICA Re came to donate office and working equipment to the Institute in Lagos as part of its 10th Anniversary Celebration CSR, said WAICA Re is a clear example of a partnership that worked in West Africa.

He applauded the Company for this gesture, and prayed for them to get bigger and bigger by the time they will mark their 20th Anniversary.

Ezekiel Ekundayo, group managing director/CEO of WAICA Re, at the presentation of the equipment which are , 39 air conditioners; 12 desktops and 5 laptops noted that the presentation of the equipment was a further demonstration of the company’s commitment to the Nigerian insurance market.

Ekundayo, who was represented at the event by Steve Odjugo, regional director/Nigeria, WAICA Re, maintained that the firm believes in the values and ideals of the CIIN and have over the time provided support to the institute in different forms, stressing that it is the firm’s fervent hope that the equipment would go a long way to improving the working condition of both staff and visitors to the institute’s secretariat.

The presentation was part of the firm’s activities lined up to celebrate its 10th year anniversary. Speaking on the other events planned for the anniversary, Ekundayo, posited that the firm had also initiated an annual corporate social responsibility project of an essay competition with the theme; ‘Practical Solution to Natural Disasters in West Africa’.

He noted that the competition is currently on-going and that the firm would be supporting the winning project with up to $100,000 and the winner would become WAICA Re Goodwill Ambassador for one year and get a cash award of $5,000.