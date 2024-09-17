Chidi of Seacrest Preparatory Rivers State emerge winner of Heirs insurance essay champions

L-R: Charles Odii DG, SMEDAN; Alhaji Misbau Umar Yola, Non-Executive Director, Heirs General Insurance; Niyi Onifade, MD/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance and the Group’s Sector Head; Hephzibah Chidi, Winner, 2024 Heirs Insurance Essay Championship; Tony Aniemeke, MD/CEO, Heirs Insurance Brokers and Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance Group.

Heirs Insurance Group, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance companies has announced Hephzibah Chidi from Seacrest Preparatory, Rivers State as the top winner of its 2024 Essay Championship.

Chidi, who will be awarded N8 million scholarship was among winners announced at a grand ceremony at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, as part of an all-expense paid event hosted by the Group for the finalists, their parents and school representatives.

The winner, Hephzibah Chidi from Seacrest Preparatory in Rivers State, who won the first-place position and a N5million scholarship, captivated the judges with her winning essay and presentation of “The Story of My Hero”. In addition to her N5 million Scholarship, Chidi’s school, Seacrest Preparatory was awarded a N1 million grant to support an educational project.

The other winners include Pemisire Owolabi from Quest College in Oyo State, who won second place with N2million scholarship, and Mariam Raheem from Isador Model School in Lagos State, who won the third-place position with a N1million scholarship.

All winners received their awards in the presence of their parents and school representatives, distinguished guests, including Charles Odii, , director general, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), and hosts of the event – Niyi Onifade, MD/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance and the Group’s sector head; Tony Aniemeke, MD/CEO, Heirs Insurance Brokers, among others.

Speaking at the event, Niyi Onifade, MD/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance and sector head, Heirs Insurance Group, said: “At Heirs Insurance Group, we understand that education is not only a pathway to a better future but also a catalyst for financial empowerment. Through this Championship, we are nurturing young talent and bridging the financial literacy gap, fulfilling our purpose of improving lives and transforming Nigeria”.

Speaking further, Onifade praised the outstanding efforts of all participants, “I am proud of the creativity and critical thinking displayed by our finalists, as well as every student who submitted an essay. These young minds are shaping the future of our country, and we are proud to support them.”

A distinguished panel of academic professionals, led by a Professor of English, rigorously evaluated each entry. The top 15 essays advanced to the next round of assessments, from which the top 3 finalists were chosen to compete in the grand finale. To ensure the highest standards of fairness and transparency, Deloitte & Touche was engaged as an independent Quality Assurer throughout the grading process, guaranteeing a free and fair evaluation for all participants.

The Heirs Insurance Essay Championship is a key component of Heirs Insurance Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, geared towards enhancing the quality of education for the next generation. The Championship also highlights emerging talent, bringing parents and children closer to insurance through extended financial literacy workshops.