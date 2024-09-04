15-students shortlisted for Heirs Insurance essay championship final

Heirs Insurance Group, Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurer, has shortlisted its top 15 semi-finalists for the third edition of the Heirs Insurance Essay Championship. The top 15 participants emerged from a competitive pool of close to 5,000 entries from Junior Secondary School students across Nigeria.

All entries underwent a rigorous grading process by renowned academics, on originality, depth of analysis, and clarity of thought. Furthermore, Deloitte & Touche, a leading Audit and Quality Assurance Firm, independently reviewed the grading process to ensure objectivity.

Out of the shortlisted participants, three students will proceed to the grand finale for a concluding presentation, on an all-expense paid trip sponsored by Heirs Insurance Group, which will take place at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, in September.

Winners of the Heirs Insurance Essay Championship will receive a combined scholarship of N8 million, with the final winner’s school getting an additional N1 million donation.

The Heirs Insurance Essay Championship is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts of the group geared towards improving the quality of education of the next generation.

The Championship also highlights emerging talent, while bringing parents and children closer to insurance through extended workshops on financial security.

This year’s competition witnessed creative entries from 35 states of the country, in response to the task of writing an essay titled “If I Could Invent Something New”. In appreciation and acknowledgement of the creative submissions, all participating students will receive a certificate of participation.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance arm of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents, founded and led by Tony Elumelu.

Heirs Insurance Group is championing financial inclusion and leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria, demonstrating its mission to democratise access to insurance. As part of its unique proposition, the Group rolled out digital and mobile channels to simplify access to insurance and make insurance accessible to everyone.