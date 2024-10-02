CHI boosts industry skills for growth

For 13 years running, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Limited (CHI) has sustained its Annual Essay Competition, boosting knowledge skills for the growth of the industry.

While past winners of the competition are currently in the employment of CHI, some others have taken up job opportunities in other companies in the industry contributing to the growth of the sector.

Mary Adeyanju, managing director/CEO of Consolidated Hallmark Limited addressing the press on the 13th Edition of the Essay Competition Award Ceremony slated for Friday said, this is critical to the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility objective.

“If you fill-up the skills gap in the industry, you have succeeded in creating efficiency and that will bring about the growth of the business and the industry”.

“Our Annual Essay Competition for students offering insurance and actuarial science in higher institutions of learning has come a long way indeed. What started within the company to encourage research by staff recorded tremendous success through keen participation.”

She said the maiden edition of the competition commenced in 2011 and has since grown to become the main CSR initiative of the company.

The 2023 edition, which marks the 13th edition is aimed at fostering deeper knowledge of insurance and encouraging innovative thinking among participants, and the topics are diligently arrived at, in a bid to ensure the research work addresses pertinent issues in technology, the economy and other areas of impact, Adeyanju said.

Over the years, winners have emerged from higher institutions of learning spread across various geo-political zones in the country.

Students of insurance in higher institutions nationwide now keenly look forward to call for entries to take part in the competition not only for the cash prize but also to deepen their knowledge and the possibility of employment for winners.

From an initial N150,000, N100,000 and N50,000 respectively for 1st, 2nd and 3rd Prize winners, the winning prize has been increased to N500,000, N300,000 and N200,000 for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Prize winners respectively.

“We remain committed to sustaining the competition and actually committing even more resources into it to ensure our goal of building a world-class workforce is actualized.”

