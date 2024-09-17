Consolidated Hallmark Insurance’s regional director picks international job

Ijeoma Okoro, regional director, Eastern Operations of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, has been appointed a member of the Board of Trustees of Rotary International, a non-governmental organisation based in Evaston, Illinois, the United States of America.

The Trustees of The Rotary Foundation manage the business of the foundation, the charitable arm of Rotary that funds service activities. Okoro, the only Nigerian and African elected to the board, is to serve for a four-year term.

Mary Adeyanju, managing director/CEO of the company, speaking during a send forth party organised by Consolidated Hallmark Insurance for her in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, expressed deep appreciation to Okoro for her immense contributions to the growth of the company.

Adeyanju wished her tremendous success in her new international assignment.

In her response, Okoro gave thanks to Almighty God for the Grace to witness the day and to her employers for providing the conducive environment over the years, which made her and her team to be able to thrive and contribute their quota to the growth of the company.

Ijeoma Pearl Okoro has 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, 17 of which was spent in Consolidated Hallmark Insurance where she played prominent roles in transformation, market development, and management processes.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in theater and a postgraduate degree in management and also studied at the Lagos Business School.

As culled from the Rotary International Magazine, Okoro founded the Romanus Emeanuru Foundation for Empowerment and Education Development in memory of her father. The foundation is dedicated to empowerment of women. She volunteers for the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, a humanitarian organisation. Active in her church, she is a member of the Knights of St. John International, a Catholic fraternal service organization. She was charter president of her chapter of the Lagos Business School Alumni Association and is a patron of the Egbu Women’s Association.

Okoro joined Rotary in 1999. She has served as RI learning facilitator, assistant regional Rotary Foundation coordinator, endowment/major gifts adviser, and regional vice chair of the End Polio Now: Countdown to History Campaign Committee. She has been on numerous committees, including the Nigeria PolioPlus Committee and the Rotary Foundation Programs Committee. Passionate about preserving Rotary history, she helped create the Africa zone group of the Rotary Global History Fellowship.

Okoro will never forget the day the World Health Organization certified Nigeria as polio-free during her term as End Polio Now zone coordinator. “This was a defining moment for me,” she says. “We introduced strategies to create awareness and raise funds.” She is passionate about creating lasting change and says “giving is not an exclusive right of the rich.”

She was called one of the “five Rotary women leading the fight to end polio” in 2019 and received a certificate of appreciation from the Foundation for her efforts. She has received Rotary’s Distinguished Service Award and the Regional Service Award for a Polio-Free World.

Okoro enjoys travel, singing, dancing, and gardening. She and her husband, Kingsley, are both Rotary Foundation Major Donors, Bequest Society members, and Benefactors. They and their two children are all Paul Harris Fellows.