Big data helping us deliver innovative solutions – Leadway CEO

Leadway Assurance Company Limited, a leading insurance company in Nigeria has revealed it is leveraging big data and insights to improve customer understanding, simplify processes to serve the market while also facilitating personalisation of its engagement and product designs.

Tunde Hassan Odukale, MD/CEO, Leadway Assurance during an interview with Efma, a leading global financial services association gives insights on how Leadway is taking advantage of big data to deliver innovative and consistent customer experiences.

“At Leadway, the remote/hybrid work model was in the plan and the policy framework in place for implementation before the global health pandemic. This pro-activeness and the dexterity of our Business Continuity Plan (BCP) committee brought about the stability and seamless connections experienced during the pandemic. So, we were able to provide our customers with a consistent experience whenever and wherever they needed it during the lockdown as we had further automated processes already in place before the pandemic.”

“Furthermore, there have been engagements and an increased drive towards self-service channels such as downloading our mobile app and visiting the website. We offered a live chat experience that helped us communicate with our clients and policyholders in real-time. Staff are also sensitised to the need for exceptional speed for idling times while also maintaining a work-life balance”, Mr. Hassan-Odukale said

Read also: Mutual Benefits chairman Ogunbiyi joins Marketing Edge Hall of Fame

However, he asserted that the accelerated drive towards digital engagement and online customer touchpoints had not disrupted services to those who favour in-person service interactions. “Customers who would prefer to visit our offices to transact their businesses have not been ignored”, he added.

Tunde reiterated that Leadway would continue to entrench a customer-centric culture across the organisation to ensure a sustained outcome. “Leadway has embedded customer orientation in its recruitment process using its corporate core values of integrity, service, customer focus, respect for the individual & excellence (iSCORE) as a required competence. Additionally, we practice customer empathy by offering our customers what we have and working with their emotional needs and lifestyle to achieve customer satisfaction and, by extension, loyalty”, he quipped.

He also recognised the evolving pattern facing several enterprises that are constantly experiencing fierce competition, with just a few with the right data insights able to overcome the turbulence. In addressing this, “we leverage technology to digitise our various processes to generate valuable customer and business insights for organisational efficiency and effectiveness”, he disclosed.

Leadway Assurance Company, also known as Leadway, is a Nigerian insurance corporation headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria. It is one of Nigeria’s largest insurance companies. Leadway provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, travel insurance, and life insurance.