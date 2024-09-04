Babington-Ashaye named Goodwill Ambassador for London Insurance Institute

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) of London has appointed Funmi Babington-Ashaye, as its goodwill ambassador representing Nigeria.

Funmi Babington-Ashaye was appointed alongside other top distinguished professionals across the globe including Ghana, and China among others.

According to the CII, the goodwill ambassadors are qualified members, experienced in the profession, who volunteer their time to assist its international team.

The Institute said the ambassadors are to assist in promoting professional standards to achieve the building of public trust in insurance.

“They do this by communicating with local businesses, advocating the importance of professional qualifications and sharing best practices to influence sector frameworks. The network of ambassadors will continue to grow,” the CII said.

The ambassadors appointed in Africa are Funmi Babington-Ashaye, Nigeria; Asante Marfo-Ahenkora FCII, Chartered Insurance Broker, Ghana; and Gigi Chen, China amongst others.

Babington-Ashaye, a chartered Insurance Broker, was the former managing director/ CEO of Cornerstone Insurance Plc and NICON Insurance Plc. She is an Alumnus of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of both Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

In addition, she is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Insurance Brokers, and a Fellow of the Institute of Directors Nigeria, with a Masters in Entrepreneurship from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) United States of America.

In 2017, she became president/chairman of the Council of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, the premier insurance body responsible for promoting skills development and professional conduct among members engaged in the industry. This reinforced her position as a thought leader in the insurance sector in Nigeria.

She equally serves on the council of various professional bodies including the Institute of Directors Nigeria.

Aside from her existing Directorial responsibilities, Babington-Ashaye has won notable awards which includes the Top 50 Women in Insurance in Africa Award presented by the African Insurance Organisation, the Lagos Female Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Award by Ikeanumba Magazine among others.

Babington-Ashaye is also an author, having published in 2017 a book titled “Insurance in Practice –All You Need to know about Insurance in Nigeria”.

Babington-Ashaye is deeply committed to empowering the next generation of women through her mentoring platform, the Funmi Babington-Ashaye (FBA) Foundation, which aims to support and provide mentorship to young women and professionals.