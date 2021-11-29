AXA Mansard targets higher penetration with launch of ‘No Yawa’

In line with company’s strategy of deepening insurance penetration in the country, AXA Mansard Insurance plc, a member of the AXA Group and global leader in insurance and asset management, has announced the launch of its new personal insurance product called ‘No Yawa’.

‘No Yawa’ is a retail product that covers accidental death, medical expenses and disability (permanent total, partial disability, total temporary).

The product provides a 24-hour coverage for any accident suffered by the policyholder irrespective of his location- whether at home, office or social gatherings.

“Yawa” is a colloquial name for ‘trouble’ in pidgin. This resonates across all socio-economic classes, denoting a plan that covers any kind of trouble – injury and accident that threatens ability and life.

Speaking about the product, Jolaolu Fakoya, chief actuary, stated, “Our aim is to give our customers the confidence to achieve their dreams without fears or worries. Regardless of the kind of injury suffered, ‘No Yawa’ provides the coverage to ensure that our customers recover without the hassles of its financial burden.”

Read Also: AXA Mansard launches ‘Claims Fast-track’ app to enhance motor policy

Convenience being one of AXA Mansard’s focus points, the company has made it possible to make premium payments through a range of approved channels both physical and online such as any of AXA Mansard’s branches or welcomes centres.

In his closing remarks, Kunle Ahmed, chief executive officer of the company, stated that “Even with the best precautions, accidents are a reality of life. At AXA Mansard, we care about people and what matters to them; this has driven us to develop this product to alleviate some of the financial burden arising from accidents. We will continue to listen, research and develop innovative products that add value to our people.

AXA Mansard is registered as a composite company with the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM). The Company offers life and non-life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions across Nigeria whilst also offering asset/investment management services, health insurance solutions and pension fund administration through its three subsidiaries – AXA Mansard Investments Limited, AXA Mansard Health Limited and AXA Mansard Pensions Limited respectively. The parent company was listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange in November 2009.