AXA Mansard Emerges as the Most Outstanding Insurance Company of the Decade

AXA Mansard, a member of AXA, the global leader in Insurance and Asset management has emerged as the Most Outstanding Insurance Company of the Decade.

Marketing Edge, a leading brands and marketing publication held its 7th edition of the annual National Marketing Stakeholders Summit/Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards. This award is geared towards its tradition of constantly expanding the frontiers of marketing knowledge by identifying and celebrating outstanding companies across all industries for their indelible brand and marketing strategies. The event which held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at D’PODIUM INTERNATIONAL EVENT CENTRE on highbrow Aromire Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos had in attendance dignitaries from the financial and other sectors in the country.

Receiving the award on behalf of AXA Mansard Insurance, Jumoke Odunlami, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer said “We have our esteemed customers to thank for this prestigious award, as they are the reason we passionately drive and execute outstanding and innovative initiatives. We will continue to focus on putting our customers first in everything we do because we believe that therein lies the secret of our success so far”. Whilst thanking the organizers, she said “regardless of the pandemic, the company will continue to ensure we provide seamless services to our Customers”.

The 2020 Marketing Edge Annual National Marketing Summit, Brands & Advertising Awards of Excellence recognizes outstanding performance in different Nigeria industries while showcasing excellent work that has been rendered by companies across these industries. The award cuts across FMCG, banking, insurance, E-Commerce, markets infrastructure and technology, auto-brands and many other creative, media and marketing brands.

Read Also: Stakeholders make case for real sector financing from pension, insurance long term funds

The Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kunle Ahmed, also commented that “This award is recognition of our commitment in the last decade to the delivery of outstanding customer experience whilst maintaining our position as one of the leading insurance company in the country. We will continue to innovate, create new products, improve our product offerings in line with emerging risks and refine our service delivery to ensure we continuously meets our Customers changing needs.

AXA Mansard is registered as a composite company with the National Insurance Commission of Nigeria (NAICOM). The Company offers life and non-life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions across Nigeria whilst also offering asset/investment management services and health insurance solutions through its two subsidiaries – AXA Mansard Investments Limited and AXA Mansard Health Limited respectively. The parent company was listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange in November 2009.