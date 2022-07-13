Allianz SDG targets youth employability in Nigeria

Allianz has restated its commitment to implementation of the Sustainability Development Goals (SDG 8) across the globe, even as it has set aside 28,000 Euros, equal to N11.820 million under its Social Impact Fund to support youth employability in Nigeria.

Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, managing director/CEO, Allianz Nigeria, made the disclosure at the 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondent held in Lagos.

She said over the next three years, Allianz will donate 28,000 Euros (N11.820 million) in Nigeria to provide disabled persons with digital skills that will enhance their ability to earn a living.

This donation, she said, will be made from the Allianz Social Impact Fund which is dedicated to the implementation of Sustainability

Development Goal (SDG 8) in many countries around the globe.

SDG 8 recognises the importance of sustained economic growth and high levels of economic productivity for the creation of well-paid quality jobs, as well as resource efficiency in consumption and production.

Read also: Capital Express enhances digital channels for quality services

She said in Nigeria, the SOS Children’s Village will benefit from the fund aimed at strengthening holistic youth development with the view of building an interactive inclusive society.

She said already, SOS Children’s Village and Allianz are collaborating to promote youth employability and this has translated to Allianz donating to the SOS Children’s Village in Nigeria this year.

As part of social impact project, Allianz Nigeria employees volunteer annually to join World Clean-up Day.

In 2021, over 100 employees across Nigeria picked up waste and garbage on a stretch of seven kilometres each in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Benin cities.

Adewumi said Allianz is a forward-looking company, which cares for the future of its employees through its employee-focussed initiatives aimed at fostering team spirit, bonding and creativity through Cultural Day engagement activities.

“Allianz primary objective is to deliver innovative insurance products that work for our customer,” she said.