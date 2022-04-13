Allianz Nigeria launches cover for funeral expenses

Allianz Nigeria has announced the introduction of a new family protection plan that will provide a payout to cover funeral expenses following the loss of a loved one.

The insurance product will offer protection to the entire family by covering the cost of funeral rites, as burial ceremonies form an important part of the Nigerian culture across ethnicities, says the chief executive at Allianz Nigeria, Adeolu Adewumi-Zer.

The launch follows the approval by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM.)

The Allianz Group is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers with 126 million1 private and corporate customers in more than 70 countries.

This new product according to the Company is the outcome of months of extensive market research into current and prospective customer demands in the local market, especially in the wake of gradual recovery from the global disruption of Covid-19.

The economic meltdown it noted has highlighted the need for products that lighten the financial burden of middle and low-income families, following tragedy or loss.

“The insurance product will offer protection to the entire family by covering the cost of funeral rites, as burial ceremonies form an important part of the Nigerian culture across ethnicities. Often, paying the last respect to loved ones that have passed on will impose a heavy financial burden upon the surviving relatives. The cover enables the family to give the departed a desired and befitting burial. It is a simple product that enables the assured and their loved ones to enjoy peace of mind knowing their financial stability will not be threatened in the event of a loss.”

A fantastic feature of this family-oriented plan is that it allows multiple payouts and the continuation of the policy after the demise of the policyholder. The family can continue the premium payments and stay covered in the event of future loss. The customer is free to choose the payment frequency (monthly, quarterly, annually, or single premium) of a lumped premium for all the covered family members. This family product provides life cover for the ‘main life’ (policyholder), a spouse, children, parents, and even parents-in-law as the customer desires.

Each ‘life’ has its individual and separate cover in this bundled plan, with the applicable sum assured payable on the death of anyone covered by this policy.

Read also: Gokada increases customers’ insurance cover to N600,000 over worsening insecurity

“At Allianz Nigeria, we are focused on creating simple intuitive products that solve real problems that are unique to our market” explains Patience Ugboajah, chief customer officer at Allianz Nigeria. “We wanted to provide a very flexible product that is affordable to the everyday Nigerian, regardless of their income level”.

This funeral insurance is the second product the company has launched in 12 months. Last June, and in response to the market demand for travel insurance that includes Covid-19 risks, the firm introduced an enhanced product that will cover the cost of emergency medical expenses associated with Covid-19 diagnosis whilst on a trip. For holidaying customers and business executives alike, the plan will extend to cover accommodation costs related to Covid-19 diagnosis during the insured trip.

“Our goal is to actively seek feedback on a rolling basis from our customers and the market at large and continuously use the feedback to create value for the customer and all stakeholders”, commented the chief executive at Allianz Nigeria, Adeolu Adewumi-Zer. “Ultimately, we aspire to transform the way we do business for our clients so that we can be sustainable and a long-term partner – a partner for life. We have a clear view of where we want to go, both in terms of market and product lines. So we are expanding and rebalancing as we go”, Adeolu concluded.