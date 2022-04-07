Gokada increases customers’ insurance cover to N600,000 over worsening insecurity

Owing to the worsening state of insecurity in Africa’s most populous country, Gokada – Nigeria’s trusted logistics company has increased the insurance coverage of its customers’ goods in transit within Lagos State to N600,000.

This, the company said in a statement, it did as a buffer that indemnifies customers’ loss of parcel in response to the current security challenge in the country.

“We understand the daily challenges of our customers in Lagos and this is why our innovations are customer-centric, aimed at delivering value and enabling a stress-free life,” said Laolu Oloyede, Gokada’s head of growth & marketing.

“Beyond the value Gokada customers enjoy, the organization is passionate about building trust with its customers and this is why together with Mutual benefits Assurance Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading insurance companies; we cover the insurance of parcels while in transit to its delivery point,” Oloyede said.

Gokada customers are covered against loss or damage of their items while in transit to the receiver, damage or destruction of items while it is being loaded or unloaded from the conveyance, and temporary housing in the event of a delay of goods in transit.

Riders also enjoy insurance covers that indemnify them against the financial burden that could be borne from accidents and general health issues.

Dika Oha, VP – tech & product at Gokada stated that Gokada is at the forefront of revolutionizing the logistics industry through innovative technology and sustainability.

“We are driven by the need to connect different cities using a single app with value propositions centered on safety, convenience, and best pieces; ultimately creating jobs for thousands of Nigerians,” he said.

“Over the next few weeks, Gokada will be releasing new updates on the app like cheaper consolidated deliveries, improved digital payment solutions, loyalty bonus to customers and leveraging its NIPOST license for intercity logistics.”

You will recall that Gokada crossed the $100 million mark in annual transaction value, having completed one million delivery transactions.