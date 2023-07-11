AIICO Insurance boosts workforce with 30 graduate trainees

AIICO Insurance Plc has successfully completed its Graduate Trainee Programme for the year 2023, producing 30 best after a rigorous recruitment process to boost her workforce.

The AIICO Graduate Trainee Programme is designed to identify and nurture talented individuals, providing them with a unique opportunity to kick-start their careers in the insurance industry. The programme aims to equip graduates with the necessary skills, knowledge, and experience to thrive in a dynamic and challenging business environment.

Over the course of the selection process, AIICO Insurance Plc attracted numerous applications from graduates representing diverse academic backgrounds and disciplines. The selection committee employed a comprehensive evaluation procedure, carefully assessing candidates based on their academic achievements, interpersonal skills, leadership potential, and alignment with the company’s core values.

Out of the highly competitive pool of applicants, 30 exceptional graduates emerged as the top candidates, exhibiting outstanding potential and a strong drive for success. These graduates have successfully completed the comprehensive training programme, which encompassed intensive classroom sessions, hands-on training, mentorship, and practical exposure to various aspects of the insurance business and industry.

The newly recruited graduates have been seamlessly integrated into AIICO’s workforce, assuming roles in different units, departments, and divisions across the organization. They will play a vital role in driving the company’s growth and delivering exceptional services to its esteemed clients.

Babatunde Fajemirokun, the MD/CEO of AIICO Insurance Plc, commenting on the success of the Graduate Trainee Programme, expressed his satisfaction and optimism for the future.

“We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional graduates to our organization. Their talent and fresh perspectives will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing success and continue to position us as a leader in the insurance industry. We remain committed to nurturing their growth and providing them with a supportive environment to excel.”

Read also: AIICO records N7.55bn profit, pays dividend to shareholders

Oluyemi Obakin, the company’s chief human resource officer said: “The success of AIICO’s Graduate Trainee Programme not only signifies the company’s investment in nurturing young talents but also reaffirms its position as an employer of choice for graduates seeking a rewarding career in the insurance sector.”

AIICO Insurance is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria, with 60 years record of accomplishment in delivering quality service to its clients. Founded in 1963, AIICO provides life & general insurance, health insurance, and investment management services to create and protect wealth for individuals, families, and corporate customers.