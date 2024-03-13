AIICO exposes female workers to creative expression, entrepreneurial empowerment

AIICO Insurance Plc, a leading insurer in Nigeria as part of its celebration of the International Women’s Day 2024 has exposed its female workers to creative expressions and entrepreneurial empowerment.

The day unfolded with a series of engaging activities, including a career development webinar, a vibrant painting competition, and the much-anticipated launch of a new entrepreneurial development program specifically tailored to support mothers.

This initiative underscores AIICO’s unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity and providing valuable resources that equip women with the tools and confidence to thrive in all aspects of their lives.

Read also: AIICO Insurance’s tech adoption pays off with rising sales

Segun Olalandu, manager, Digital Marketing and Communication said these programmes, and activities were organized to mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) and to give women a new deal in life, positioning them as equal stakeholders in the household economies.

The day kicked off with a webinar titled “Empowering Women, Fostering Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace,” featuring Yetunde Ilori, the director-general of the Nigerian Insurers Association. AIICO staff, particularly women, gained invaluable insights as Ilori shared her inspiring career journey.

They delved into her strategies for navigating a traditionally male-dominated industry and learned how she rose to become a force to be reckoned with. This interactive session provided AIICO’s women with tangible tools and role models to propel their professional growth and contribute to fostering a more diverse and inclusive workplace environment.

AIICO’s branches in Lagos and regional locations erupted in a vibrant display of creativity with the “Paint and Sip” competition! Women across the company unleashed their inner artists, sipping refreshments and letting their artistic spirit flow. The competition buzzed with excitement as colleagues cheered each other on, all vying for a spot in the top three and a chance to claim their share of the prize money. It was a day filled with laughter, camaraderie, and a refreshing dose of artistic expression!

The icing on the cake for women was the formal unveiling of the innovative and pacesetting ‘Mompreneur Series’ which empowers moms to become successful entrepreneurs with flexible schedules, stable income, and a supportive environment.

According to Akshat Kumar, a learning & development expert who facilitated the programme, “The Mompreneur Series offers a range of benefits for participants, including the opportunity to work with a trusted and respected company like AIICO Insurance Plc. Participants can enjoy a steady income with flexibility, allowing them to manage their family’s responsibilities while pursuing entrepreneurial ventures. With this initiative, moms would be provided with the tools and resources they need to succeed in both their professional and personal lives.”

“This initiative is designed exclusively for moms, and it offers a unique platform for women to achieve work-life balance while contributing to household income”, he added.

Participants at the first in the series include professionals and career women from various sectors and businesswomen. It was also a great networking opportunity.