AIICO canvases women visibility in workplace

AIICO Insurance Plc is leaving no stone unturned in promoting gender balance and equal opportunity for women. To mark the 2020 International Women’s Day, the company organized a women’s conference themed “Women’s Visibility in the Workplace”, in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, AIICO’s Head of Retail Life Operations, Titilola Okunlola said the company is committed to promoting women’s visibility and providing the enabling environment for women to thrive and be their very best.

Also, Abimbola Shobanjo, Head, Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability said “gender equality as one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals is a priority area for us at AIICO; Management provides the necessary support for causes and initiatives that align with it. The company, in its bid to promote gender parity, has organized this conference to lend its voice to the global call for equality, empowerment and increased visibility for women.”

The guest speaker, Glory Edozien, a public speaker and a thought leader on women’s empowerment, challenged women not to rest on their oars but accomplish more, break limits, showcase their skills and capabilities and to improve their career.

She stated further that speaking out is one of the ways to promote visibility. “You can’t be visible if you don’t tell people about what you do or what you can do. You must be heard.” She advised women to pitch for opportunities, sell their value and network within and outside of the workplace.

Participants, which cut across women of different social calibre, also had the opportunity to share their thoughts during the interactive session.

AIICO Insurance is a leading composite insurer in Nigeria with a track record of serving our clients that dates back over 50 years. Founded in 1963, AIICO provides life and health insurance, general insurance, investment management and pension management services as a means to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.