Advans Nigeria extends corporate social responsibility to education

As part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Advans Nigeria has participated in and supported Starfield College’s biennial inter-house sports event held recently in Lagos.

The event, a highlight on the school’s calendar, saw students compete in various sporting activities, fostering teamwork, sportsmanship, and healthy competition.

Recognizing the importance of educational resources, Advans Nigeria provided a financial donation and distributed essential school supplies to outstanding students.

Gaetan Debuchy, managing director/CEO of Advans Nigeria, reiterated the bank’s commitment to supporting initiatives that empower students. “Our involvement with Starfield College exemplifies this commitment,” said Debuchy. “We are honored to have played a role in their biennial sports event and look forward to continuing to support educational programs and projects throughout Nigeria.”

Speaking further, Kayode Abraham, head of Marketing and Communications, said “At Advans Nigeria, we believe that education is a fundamental pillar for societal development. Our collaboration with Starfield College reflects our dedication to nurturing young talents and creating opportunities for a brighter future.”

Chris Eigbe, director of Studies at Starfield College, expressed his gratitude for Advans Nigeria’s support, highlighting the significant impact of such partnerships. “We are grateful for Advans Nigeria’s generous contribution,” said Eigbe. “Partnerships like this enable us to enhance educational outcomes and enrich the academic journeys of our students.”