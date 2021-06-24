Japanese inspired Inkline studio positions to give clients value for money

INKLINE Design Studio is an award nominated fast-rising architectural design practice based in Lagos Nigeria.

They comprise a creative team of architects, designers, makers and innovators with over four decades of cognitive experience.

According to the founder, Niyi Ope- biyi, a British trained architect who has a vision to make the company a world-renowned creative practice, providing architectural design solutions and services, that continually influence the environment positively.

The company aims to achieve this through the provision of explorative architectural solution that is experienced publicly and privately by the Nigerian, Africa and World community at large.

By understanding the clients varying requirements, they produce high quality Modern Vernacular Design using relatable materials and building processes.

The company envision achieving its objectives through architecture interior and furniture design, project management, and urban planning construction.

NKLINE studio and workshop is an office project that was embarked on to house the companies design studio as well as the workshop for furniture/product manufacturing.

The design embodies vernacular architecture skilfully inspired by Japanese crafts – Origami, which is easily visible in the craft design of the roof.

Origami was used to develop the roof structure which is the key component of the structure as it canopies over the frame of the building.

Some iterations use parametric modelling in revit to control the undulation of the roof structures after establishing nodes and folding line. It also has a roof structure with open façade to portray a welcoming embrace to the studio which has the entrance also used for the showroom of products and furniture.

There is an availability of locally accessible materials for construction, particularly wood. Wood has been used extensively for building frame and roof structure, as well as louvres for the windows. Moreso, cement aboard are used for the external frame to create a canvass for the upcoming murals on the walls.

The Japanese methods also came in handy once again in the waterproofing of the fence (arranged in a woven pattern) and the window hoods with the weathering technique- Shou-Sugi Ban.

They carried over the shape of the roof into the building with exposed beams and columns and roof structure elements, the ceiling is installed along the undulation of the roof.

Roof beams are covered using plywood, thereafter polished to create crystal lines in the interior. For extra security at the entrance of the building and to create some illusion using shipping container doors as the entrance door.

The entrance roof offsite is achieved using wood strips which are laid in tongue and groove installation method to accentuate the grooves, and weather naturally as the colour changes over time.