Zenith Global Health presents first Africa healthcare awards

Zenith Global Health, an organisation set up by healthcare professionals for collaboration, shared learning and upholding excellence in healthcare globally, will be hosting the African Healthcare awards and summit in Lagos.

First of its kind and first time in Africa, the maiden event will be held over two days between June 25 and 26, 2021 at the Lagos Oriental Hotel.

The first day will be a summit with plenary sessions titled ‘Advances in cancer and diabetes care: plugging the gaps‘.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated number of deaths associated with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) will increase by 17 percent over the next couple of years and by 2030. This only reinforces the fact that discussion to reduce the numbers should be ongoing.

Thought leading healthcare professionals from across Africa, USA, UK and Europe will gather for the two-day event to share, learn and network with each other. Full list of speakers and agenda can be viewed on our website www.zenithglobalhealth.com.

Speaking on the upcoming summit, Zainab Bagudu-Shinkafi, the first lady of Kebbi State, said “This is a great initiative to support as not only is it bringing stakeholders together, it is also a source of inspiration for our youth, especially young girls in choosing ‘STEM’ as a career pathway”.

The two-day summit will conclude with the awards ceremony on the evening of June 26, 2021. Zenith Global Health believes the awards will boost the morale of flagging healthcare professionals who are under increase pressure and as give back to their commitment in nursing the nations back to health during the pandemic.

“We cannot afford to drop the ball regarding non communicable diseases. Also, the impact of excellence in healthcare across Africa cannot be over emphasised and it is a privilege to be able to celebrate that”, Mary Akangbe, founder and president of Zenith Global Health, said.

Some of the recipients are; Dr. Kunle Hassan (lifetime achievement award, Professor Pat Utomi and Dr. Mohamed El Sahili (special recognition award).

Winners of the category awards will be announced on the night.

Founded in 2016, Zenith global Health has over the past five years hosted its annual awards ceremony in the UK by celebrating innovation, creativity and ground breaking work of healthcare professionals globally. The Sheikh Khalifa Medical City team- Abu Dhabi is one of the recipients alongside notable individuals on the global platform.