World Autism Day: ‘People with Autism have their own aspirations, dreams, God-given potential’

Managing director/CEO of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, Segun Agbaje, speaking about the bank’s Orange Ribbon initiative as Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commensurate World Autism Day, says with autism being reported constantly, it is crucial that we continue to educate people around us, promote awareness and acceptance of individuals with autism.

“People with Autism have their own aspirations, dreams and God-given potential, just like any other person; they just require a little more support to live fulfilling lives. We strongly believe that reaching out and supporting these children and adults who are often the most vulnerable in our society is how we truly demonstrate our shared humanity,” Agbaje states.

According to Agbaje, as a bank, we are delighted to be a part of this great initiative and it gives us so much joy that we can impact our society and enlighten people on the need to create more enabling environments for children living with autism.

“The bank will continue to be a voice for people living with Autism by constantly investing in initiatives that help them lead better lives and by partnering with like minds at home and around the world who share in our belief in a world full of support and attention and free from stigma and prejudice, against people with special needs,” he said.

Over the years, there have been various themes that have sought to highlight the needs and propose ways of addressing the challenges faced by Autistic people, their families and immediate environment.

According to the United Nations, the 2020 theme is “The Transition to Adulthood”. As expected, adulthood is typically equated with becoming a full and equal participant in the social, economic and political life of one’s community. However, the transition to adulthood remains a fundamental challenge for anyone with autism majorly because of the lack of opportunities and support devoted to this phase of life.

The World Health Organisation states that one in 160 children live with Autism Spectrum Disorders (AUD) worldwide. Further statistics show that 135 million established cases of Autism in the world, with more than one million children and teenagers suffering from the condition in Nigeria.