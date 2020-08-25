WHO, UNICEF commend Nigeria on ending wild poliovirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) have commended the efforts of the Nigerian government towards attaining wild poliovirus free status.

In a joint press statement on Tuesday, the global institutions congratulated the Nigerian government, but stressed that achieving this milestone is not the end of the job as all children under five years must continue to be vaccinated against vaccine-preventable diseases.

Nigeria, which was among the wild polio endemic countries globally, attained wild polio-free status after meeting all the criteria for certification, which included three years of non-detection of any wild poliovirus case in the country.

Walter Kazadi Mulumbo, WHO Nigeria Country Representative, noted that the milestone is a clarion call to urgently rededicate resources to stopping the transmission of all types of poliovirus, while strengthening routine immunization to sustain the gains achieved especially in high risk areas and traditional polio sanctuaries and maintaining high quality surveillance.

“Ensuring routine immunization is critical to significantly reduce avoidable mortality in Nigerian children under 5 years old, keep polio permanently out of Nigeria, and ensure better health and well being for future generations”.

“WHO rejoices with the people and government of Nigeria and acknowledges that wild polio-free certification is undoubtedly the greatest public health triumph in the annals of Nigeria and indeed Africa that will bequeath to posterity lessons learnt and best practices for addressing future public health interventions.”

Both UN agencies expressed strong appreciation for the role played by all stakeholders, especially the commitment and support of the Nigerian government at all levels, development partners, donors, traditional and community leaders, health workers and caregivers.

Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria said that the achievement do not only signifies the end of the wild poliovirus across the entire African continent, but is also a significant springboard towards attaining global polio eradication.”

“UNICEF joins Nigeria in celebrating this milestone and congratulating Nigeria’s children, especially. But we must remember that the job is not over,”.

He stressed that caregivers must continue to their children against vaccine-preventable childhood diseases, including polio adding that religious and community leaders, as champions of wild poliovirus eradication, should continue to mobilize caregivers to vaccinate their children for all preventable diseases.

“Not only is polio vaccination still crucial, all routine vaccinations are critical to children’s survival.

We must all work together to strengthen routine immunisation services and ensure that all children under five receive all vaccines, including the polio vaccine.”

“This is not the time for Nigeria to take its foot off the accelerator. This is the time for Nigeria to strengthen its primary health care system, and give routine immunisation a vital boost.”

UNICEF and WHO pledge to continue to support Nigeria to strengthen its primary healthcare system under the Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUR) policy initiated by the Federal Government, including the goal to have at least one functional primary healthcare centre (PHC) in every ward in Nigeria.

The UN agencies also congratulated fellow Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) partners in Nigeria who helped reach this achievement: Rotary International; the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC); Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI); as well as Nigerian traditional and religious leaders and volunteer community mobilisers – the latter, the foot soldiers who fought to free the children of Nigeria from the wild poliovirus.