Wellbeing foundation intensify awareness campaign against TB, Coronavirus 

As part of efforts to curb the spread of Tuberculosis and the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, Wellbeing foundation has intensified its awareness campaign on prevention and treatment through sensitisation programmes in FCT environs and with the launch of a new challenge tagged SafeSurfaceScience.

Wellbeing Foundation Africa said proper Sensitization was key to effectively tackle the diseases. Otun Adewale, State Team led, Well-being, noted that TB is the world’s deadliest infections killer disease, adding that Nigeria Ranks 1st in Africa.

Otun, speaking, during a sensitization programme organised by the foundation in collaboration with Divine Jubilation College Of Health and Technology, Masaka Nasarawa State for enlightenment campaign on prevention and treatment of Tuberculosis, stressed the need for all to get involved in the fight against TB in Nigeria.

On preventive measures against Coronavirus, Otun noted that not many people actually know how to wash hands properly, so it became necessary to teach students how to wash their hands using clean water and soap.

Kemi Oshola, the founder of the College, expressed her joy with the initiative by Wellbeing Foundation Africa, she promised to implement all that was said in the day to day running of the Collage so as to prevent the spread of TB.

The highlight of the event is the practical illustration of preventive measure using the handwashing method. Students were thought on ways of contracting TB and the risk factors which includes; weak immune system, overcrowding, IDP camps and Hotels.

Meanwhile, Founder, Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Toyin Saraki launched the #SafeSurfaceScience Challenge with Professor Wendy Graham and a team of scientists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

The move, launched to coincide with World Water Day, comes as part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and focuses on the importance of cleaning surfaces, including mobile phones, in addition to cleaning hands.

“Many germs are spread by our hands. We have known this for centuries. We have also known that surfaces that are touched by many people, like door handles, taps or taxi seats, can also harbour germs, sometimes for days.

“In the fight against coronavirus, we must put this knowledge to good use and take action keep hands and surfaces clean and safe. And if we do this for our families and community, we will also reduce the spread of other germs which make us sick,” Saraki said.

She urged Nigerians to join the #SafeSurfaceScience Challenge and post-challenge videos on social media.

“Together we can improve hygiene and help to beat COVID-19,” she said.

GODSGIFT ONYEDINEFU