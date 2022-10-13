Wellahealth opens in Akwa Ibom to provide quality, affordable healthcare

In a move to increase its commitment to improving access to quality and affordable healthcare services for Nigerians, Wellahealth – a health-tech start-up has launched operations in Akwa Ibom.

In a statement, Ikpeme Neto, CEO of Wellahealth, expressed his joy over the strides to ensure quality and affordable healthcare is readily available to Nigerians.

He also appreciated the efforts and partnership of the State Government in ensuring technology is leveraged for massive enrollment, claims management and improvement of access to quality healthcare services for residents.

Iboro Udoh director health planning, research and statistics, Akwa Ibom state Ministry of Health, applauded the start-up, pointing out that in addition to providing quality and affordable healthcare service delivery, the venture would also be an avenue for job creation in the state.

Udoh who was representing the commissioner for Health in Akwa Ibom also stated that the state government is happy to partner with Wellahealth to scale the state’s health insurance following the signing of the Health Insurance Act by the Governor of the state.

Also, Ekpema Abasiattai, vice chairman, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Akwa Ibom Chapter, stated the association’s readiness to partner with Wellahealth to deliver safe and effective medicines that would ensure proper therapeutic outcomes.

She also drew attention to the importance of leveraging technology to provide healthcare, pointing out that it would allow for a one-stop location for medicare access.

WellaHealth was nominated amongst the 100 most impactful companies in the world in 2022 for its role in providing quality healthcare that starts at less than N700 per month.