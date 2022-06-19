We won’t recognise medical certificates from Ukraine, online schools – Council

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has said it would not honour medical and dental degree certificates issued by medical schools from Ukraine from 2022 until normal academic activities resume.

The Council advised students who are currently studying medicine or dentistry in Ukrainian medical schools to seek transfer to other accredited medical or dental schools in other countries for the completion of their programmes.

The Council in a statement on Abuja further warned that it will not recognise certificates from online medical training being organised by schools in Ukraine, China and some other countries.

“Council’s attention has been drawn to information that some students are carrying out online medical training being organised by schools in Ukraine, China and some other countries. For the avoidance of doubt, Council categorically states that online medical training done in any part of the world is short of acceptable standard and is not recognised by the MDCN.

“In the light of the above, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria will not honour any Medical Degree Certificates issued at the end of any online medical training,” the statement read.