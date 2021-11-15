Vedic Lifecare Hospital Lekki resumes operations

Vedic Lifecare Hospital, a leading state-of-the-art medical facility has resumed operations after the Health Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) approval.

This comes after the hospital successfully completed registration and secured the delayed practicing licenses of three of its expatriate personnel from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN).

The highly skilled personnel have over 20 to 30 years of experience internationally and add unparalleled expertise to the hospital across Surgery, Gynecology, and Internal Medicine.

“We would like to convey our deepest apologies to our esteemed patients who were turned away over the past few days due to the abrupt closure,” said Tosan Omaghomi, a doctor and head of operations at Vedic Lifecare Hospital in a statement.

“We would like to reiterate our commitment to excellent service delivery and the strict observance of the highest professional standards.”

“We would also like to assure members of the public that as healthcare providers, we are steadfast in observing the cardinal values of our profession and the well-being of every patient that walks through our doors is and will always be our topmost priority,” she added.

Tosan also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the regulatory bodies for their unending support and dedication towards ensuring the best practices are kept in the medical practice.

“We are also thankful to the Honourable Commissioner for Health, Lagos State, officers of the MDCN, HEFAMAA, the Lagos State Ministry of Health, and the Indian High Commission to Nigeria for the tremendous support they have provided to the positive steps taken by our hospital to comply with the statutory requirements stated by HEFAMAA in making the reopening of our hospital possible.”

The hospital, which is now fully opened to the public, is fully operational with a commitment to improved service delivery and healthcare to all its patients. All the licenses of its 17 doctors have also been reviewed and they are duly qualified and licensed to practice in Nigeria.