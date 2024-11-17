USAID commits $2.3m to malaria prevention in Nigeria

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has committed $2.3 million to malaria prevention and cure with its recent partnership with Swiss Pharma (Swipha) seen at expanding access to essential medicines in Nigeria and West Africa.

Under the partnership, the USAID is expected to procure 4.8 million doses of life-saving malaria tablets from Swipha in a landmark partnership initiative in fighting malaria across the sub-region.

The procurement will be facilitated through the U.S. Government’s President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI). “This achievement is a testament to the power of collaboration in improving healthcare in Nigeria.

“We are proud to have supported Swipha in reaching this milestone and look forward to continuing our partnership to ensure more quality medicines reach those who need them most. Together, we are building a healthier future for Nigeria,” Melissa Jones, Director, USAID Mission to Nigeria, stated during her recent visit to Swipha’s facility in Lagos.

Nigeria has faced significant challenges in procuring affordable, high-quality medicines due to the high cost of production and the inability of many local pharmaceutical companies to meet international quality standards. “USAID’s support was pivotal in helping us reach this milestone,” Frederic Lieutaud, managing director, Swipha stated.

According to Lieutaud, Swipha is well-positioned to expand its reach, supplying essential medicines to international donors and procurement agencies, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) prequalification, which will strengthen healthcare delivery across Nigeria and the broader West African region.

“The WHO prequalification not only validates our commitment to producing high-quality medicines but also enhances our capacity to scale production and serve both local and international markets with trusted, essential medicines,” Lieutaud stated.

He stated further that the achievement also represents a significant boost to Nigeria’s healthcare system by enhancing local manufacturing capacity and contributing to public health efforts to combat preventable diseases.

According to the WHO, less than 10 percent of medicines manufactured in sub-Saharan Africa meet global standards, limiting local companies’ ability to supply essential drugs and meet healthcare needs.

Subsequently, these barriers have particularly affected access to medicines for malaria and child health, as local production has often fallen short of both quality and quantity requirements.

The partnership between USAID and Swipha is in response towards attaining WHO’s prequalification for sulfadoxine/pyrimethamine (SP) tablets, a vital medicine for malaria prevention during pregnancy.

