BusinessDay

UK’s first womb transplant raises hope

UK womb transplant (Source SkyNews)

The United Kingdom has accomplished its first womb transplant procedure, marking a pivotal moment in the nation’s healthcare landscape.

At the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, a surgical team conducted a remarkable nine-hour and 20-minute operation on Sunday, transferring a sister’s womb to her 34-year-old sibling, reported local media sources.

The recipient of the womb, who had been diagnosed with Mayer-Rokitansky-Kuster-Hauser (MRKH), a rare reproductive condition, embarked on the journey to conceive through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments. However, her sister, a 40-year-old woman who had previously given birth to two children, offered her uterus for donation, leading to the pioneering transplantation.

Read also: What to expect on the path to conceiving with IVF

Lead surgeon Richard Smith, sharing his thoughts with the UK’s Press Association, described the surgical accomplishment as “incredible” and expressed his contentment for both the donor and the recipient. He elaborated on the recipient’s newfound potential for pregnancy, envisioning a hopeful outcome.

The transplant, anticipated to remain viable for up to five years, necessitates the recipient to take immunosuppressant medication to prevent rejection of the implant. Once the transplant’s timeline concludes, the option of either a hysterectomy or another pregnancy becomes available to the recipient.

Read also: Strategies to improve healthcare equity in Africa

Isabel Quiroga, another lead surgeon who participated in the procedure, affirmed the optimal functionality of the transplanted womb. The medical team’s success echoes global developments, as womb transplants have previously been conducted in countries like the United States and Sweden.

With the first successful procedure setting a precedent, anticipation builds for the next womb transplant, scheduled to take place in the UK within the coming months, AlJazeera reported.

Read also: First transplant of pig heart to man raises hope for organ swap

The achievement has garnered praise from Kate Brintworth, NHS England’s chief midwifery officer, who hailed it as an “amazing milestone.” The horizon for this medical advancement appears promising, as more women express their interest in donating their uteruses to help others, as revealed by Isabel Quiroga.

You might also like More from author
1 Comment
  1. N. C. S auction says

    (08082712224) (+234_808_271_2224)
    BELOW ARE SOME OF THE VEHICLES AVAILABLE.

    LEXUS>RX300 ₦900,000
    LEXUS>RX330 ₦1million
    ES330 1Mill
    LEXUS>RX350 ₦1.5million
    LEXUS>IS350 ₦2million
    IS250 1.3m
    LEXUS>GX460 ₦2.3million
    ES350 >1.5MILLION
    LEXUS>GX470 ₦3million
    MANY MORE…

    TOYOTA>CAMRY 2.2 ₦350,000
    TOYOTA C O R O L L A 550,000
    TOYOTA>CAMRY 2.4 ₦700,000
    TOYOTA>CAMRY SPIDER ₦1million
    Muscle 950k
    TOYOTA>YARIS ₦500,000
    TOYOTA SIENNA 650,000
    TOYOTA CAMRY 2.4 550,000
    Dyna Truck 900k
    TOYOTA>MATRIX ₦700,000
    TOYOTA>RAV4 ₦800,000
    TIPPER head 6mill
    TUNDRA N1,200,000
    TACOMA 1.9M
    TOYOTA Prado 1,300,000
    TOYOTA>VENZA ₦1.3million MANY MORE

    HONDA ACCORD ₦ 500,000
    HONDA CRV 750k
    HONDA EOD ₦800,000
    ACURA ZDX 900K
    MDX 1Mill
    HONDA ODYSSEY ₦900,000
    CROSSTOUR 1.2M
    HONDA>PILOT ₦1million MANY MORE…

    NISSAN ALTIMA ₦800,000
    NISSAN ALMERA ₦850,000
    NISSAN AMANDA ₦ 1.5million
    NISSAN MAXIMA ₦950,000.
    MANY MORE…

    AUCTIONING OF BAGS OF RICE AND GALLONS OF OIL AT CHEAP AND AFFORDABLE PRICES.
    O8O 8271 2224 }
    ➡GALLONS OF OIL =7,000
    👇👇👇
    #RICE
    ▪PER BAGS OF RICE ARE:-
    ➡RISING SUN= ₦15,000
    ➡ SPECIAL RICE= ₦15,000
    ➡MAMA AFRICA= ₦15,000
    ➡TOMATO RICE=₦15,000
    ➡CAPRICE = ₦15,000
    AND MANY MORE EXCLUSIVE OFFER’S….
    #NOTE. DELIVERY CHARGES OF PER BAG IS ₦1,500

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.