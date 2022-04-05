UI students union partners OHealth on efficient health delivery

In ensuring better health delivery by bridging the gap between students and health personnel at the campus’ clinics, the student’s union government of the University of Ibadan has entered into partnership with an online health company OHealth.

Adewole Adeyinka, the student union president of the University of Ibadan at

the signing of memorandum of Understanding with the firm, expressed his delight because the online firm will ease the stress students usually go through before seeing physicians at the campus’ clinic, Jaja.

Adeyinka added that the students union is glad to welcome the package into the campus which they believe will be a bridge between students and doctors and the scheme is also going to increase health viability within the student’s community.

According to him, having our students to standing for so long to see physician in ‘Jaja’ the campus clinic has always been an issues for us, not that our the doctors are not working, but they are always overwhelmed with lot of work because there is no proper scheduled, but if O health can come in between the students and the doctors, it will give students opportunity to scheduled their appointments with ease.

“It was in my manifesto when campaigning to be SUG President that I gave a blueprint for the University, which is to ease the suffering of students in securing good medics,x he said. “Students do not need to reach the clinic before securing a medical appointment through a dedicated mobile application; students should be able to fix appointments without leaving the hall of residence.”

The initiator of a new health digital app, Ohealth, Temitope Farombi, medical doctor and a consultant neurologist said the idea of her firm is to bring health closer to people by continuing to support health initiatives among students in the campuses hence having some of the student union’s executives of University of Ibadan as ambassadors of OHealth.

“Today we have come to the University of Ibadan to partner with the student union government, and we have the student union’s executives as ambassadors of O Health. Now we are bringing health to the hands of the students and changing the course of health issues even among the students,” Farombi said.

“We have a mobile app called ‘O Health’. This is a Tele-health application that allows students and everybody to come close to the doctors through their mobile phones at the comfort of their homes anytime, anywhere. Not only access to doctors, they can also have access to buy medications on the platform and also have access to book laboratory bookings on the platform.”

She added that “this is the time we need to make the health of our students and our youths the priority, we have seen lots of vices happening and health is the least of their priority especially at this age group that they feel they’re strong and that they can do all kinds of things but beyond that, we know what you do today will affect how your health will be tomorrow.

“We want to spread that crusade to ensure that they live a good and healthy lifestyle even at their youthful age so they won’t go into the middle age and be having health crises. That is what O health stands for and that is the partnership we are bringing to the students”.