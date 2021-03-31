Total Health Trust restates support for children with special needs

Total Health Trust (THT), Nigeria’s leading Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) visited Ojuwoye Community Inclusive Primary School in the Mushin local government area of Lagos State as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities and community outreach projects.

The THT community outreach project is targeted at children with special needs and is an initiative to increase public awareness and provide support, while empowering the children with information on the importance of living a healthy lifestyle.

At this year’s edition of the outreach, THT donated food items and learning instruments to help the teachers in their duties and bridge the health literacy gap and inclusion, particularly for special children in Nigeria.

Commenting on the initiative, Chinyeaka Aguboshim, head, provider management at THT said, “As a health insurance organisation focused on making Nigeria better, we strive to be inclusive of all towards a healthier nation.

“These children with special needs require all the love and support they can get to be part of our world. Our decision to adopt this school is borne out of the need to contribute directly to our host community – especially to the neediest areas of the local government around education. Our presence today is an attestation of this fact and we are using this to remind every organization that we need to be involved in the drive towards a healthy Nigeria,” Aguboshim noted.

On her part, Omotunde Morufat Omolaye, the head of the inclusive school, said “THT has been very supportive and has become a regular partner with us. They have supported the school with many items which have been a great help. Even the teachers were not left out which is very encouraging given the peculiarity of our assignment.

“We appreciate this kind gesture and implore other organisations and individuals to reach out as we put hands together in making these children with special needs happy.”