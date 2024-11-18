Africa has some of the highest fertility rates globally, significantly shaping population growth trends and posing both opportunities and challenges for development. Fertility rate, measured by the average number of children a woman is expected to have during her lifetime, is influenced by various factors, including cultural norms, economic conditions, education levels, and access to healthcare.

In 2024, six countries in Sub-Saharan Africa have fertility rates where the average woman of childbearing age is expected to have around six or more children during her lifetime. Notably, among the 20 countries with the highest fertility rates globally.

According to Statista, here are the top 10 African countries with the highest fertility rates.

1. Niger – 6.6

Niger leads the list with a fertility rate of 6.6 children per woman. The country’s population growth is driven by cultural preferences for large families, limited access to family planning services, and low levels of education for women.

2. Chad – 6.03

Chad’s high fertility rate of 6.03 is linked to traditional norms favouring large families and limited access to contraception. Many rural communities rely on children as contributors to household labour, which further perpetuates high fertility rates. Efforts to improve women’s education and access to healthcare are slowly gaining momentum.

3. Democratic Republic of the Congo – 5.99

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has a fertility rate of 5.99. The country’s vast rural population often lacks access to healthcare services, including family planning. Poverty and cultural practices contribute to the preference for larger families. With its large population and natural resources.

4. Somalia – 5.98

Somalia’s fertility rate of 5.98 is influenced by cultural traditions and limited health infrastructure due to ongoing political instability. Many Somali families view large households as a source of social and economic security. Efforts to improve reproductive health services remain hindered by conflict and limited resources.

5. Central African Republic – 5.74

The Central African Republic (CAR) has a fertility rate of 5.74. Low levels of education, especially among women, and inadequate access to healthcare are primary drivers of this high fertility rate. Ongoing conflicts exacerbate these challenges, further straining the country’s healthcare systems.

6. Mali – 5.71

Mali’s fertility rate stands at 5.71. In many regions, cultural norms encourage early marriages and high fertility. While the government has taken steps to improve healthcare and education access, many rural areas remain underserved, perpetuating high fertility rates.

7. Angola – 5.04

With a fertility rate of 5.04, Angola faces challenges related to rapid population growth, including strained infrastructure and limited healthcare access. Urbanization and educational improvements are beginning to impact fertility trends, though progress is slow.

8. Nigeria – 4.99

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has a fertility rate of 4.99. The country’s large population presents both opportunities and challenges. While urbanization and education are reducing fertility rates in some regions, rural areas still experience high birth rates.

9. Burundi – 4.78

Burundi’s fertility rate of 4.78 is driven by economic reliance on agriculture and cultural factors favouring large families. Limited access to contraception and healthcare further sustains high fertility rates. Investments in education and family planning services are essential to address these challenges.

10. Benin – 4.74

Benin rounds out the list with a fertility rate of 4.74. While the country has made strides in improving women’s access to education and healthcare, cultural and economic factors still drive high fertility rates, especially in rural areas.

