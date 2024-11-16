Top 10 African countries with the highest fertility rates in 2024

Africa continues to be a continent characterised by its diverse cultures, rapid development, and growing populations. Fertility rates remain a significant factor influencing the future trajectory of many African nations, impacting economic development, healthcare systems, and education.

In 2024, several countries in Sub-Saharan Africa still exhibit some of the highest fertility rates globally, with Niger leading the way at nearly seven children per woman. These high rates are often driven by a combination of socio-economic challenges, including limited access to healthcare, food insecurity, and political instability, which encourage larger family sizes as a safety net.

While fertility remains high, many African nations are beginning to experience shifts, as decreasing child mortality and improved education bring gradual change. Here are the ten African countries with the highest fertility rates in 2024, courtesy of Statista.

Niger – 6.6

With a fertility rate of 6.6, Niger has the highest fertility rate in Africa. This means that, on average, a woman in Niger is expected to have over six children in her lifetime. Such a high fertility rate points to rapid population growth, leading to a very young population. It also suggests a growing demand for education, healthcare, and infrastructure, as well as potential challenges in providing adequate resources for a rapidly expanding population.

Chad – 6.03

Chad’s fertility rate of 6.03 indicates that the average woman has around six children. This rate is far above the global replacement level of 2.1, signifying a fast-growing population. Chad’s young demographic may lead to a larger workforce in the future, but also presents challenges in terms of ensuring adequate schooling, employment opportunities, and healthcare.

Democratic Republic of the Congo – 5.99

With a fertility rate of 5.99, women in the DRC are expected to have approximately six children each. This contributes to a significant increase in the country’s population size, creating opportunities for a large labour force. However, it also places pressure on public services, education, and health sectors to keep pace with this demographic surge.

Somalia – 5.98

In Somalia, a fertility rate of 5.98 means the average woman has nearly six children. This high rate underlines the country’s rapid population growth. The young age structure can be advantageous if the economy is able to absorb the growing labour force, but it also raises concerns about the availability of essential services and the country’s ability to manage resource distribution.

Central African Republic – 5.74

A fertility rate of 5.74 in the Central African Republic indicates that women are having about five to six children on average. This sustained high fertility contributes to population growth and indicates a future where young people will dominate the demographic structure. The challenge lies in the country’s capacity to provide necessary education, employment, and healthcare services for a burgeoning youth population.

Mali – 5.71

In Mali, a fertility rate of 5.71 suggests that women are having almost six children each. This high fertility is characteristic of a youthful and expanding population. It can drive economic growth if accompanied by appropriate policies, but can also strain resources and infrastructure if the country struggles to keep up with the growing needs.

Angola – 5.04

Angola’s fertility rate of 5.04 is still above the replacement level, indicating robust population growth. On average, a woman in Angola has five children, which keeps the population young and growing. This demographic trend can be an economic asset if well-managed, yet it requires significant investment in healthcare, education, and job creation to ensure sustainable development.

Nigeria – 4.99

With a fertility rate of 4.99, Nigeria’s population continues to expand rapidly. Each woman is expected to have about five children, suggesting a youthful population with the potential for a large workforce. However, rapid population growth also necessitates more infrastructure, better educational systems, and improved healthcare to support this increase.

Burundi – 4.78

Burundi’s fertility rate of 4.78 means that the average woman has nearly five children. This number highlights a rapidly growing population that remains youthful. A young and increasing population can be a source of economic growth if adequate resources are available, but it can also be challenging for the country to maintain sufficient social services and resources.

Benin – 4.74

In Benin, a fertility rate of 4.74 indicates that the average woman is expected to have nearly five children during her lifetime. This high fertility rate points to a growing population with a predominantly young demographic. Managing this growth requires strategic investment in education, healthcare, and employment opportunities to harness the potential of a youthful population and mitigate the strain on public services.

Share