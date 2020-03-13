Tips on yellow fever and travel

Yellow fever (YF) is an acute viral haemorrhagic disease that is caused by the YF virus. It is transmitted by Aedes aegypti Mosquito. It is called ‘yellow’ because of the jaundice that affects some people infected with it. It transmitted when infected mosquito bites you. It cannot be transmitted from person to person contact though can be spread through blood via infected needles. Mosquito becomes infected with the virus when they bite an infected person or monkey.

Symptoms include fever, headache, jaundice, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and fatigue. A small proportion of patients who contract the virus develop severe symptoms and about half of these die within 7 to 10 days.

The virus is endemic in tropical Africa, South and Central America. Yellow fever can be effectively prevented by the yellow fever vaccine. A single dose of YF vaccine confers a lifelong immunity. The vaccine gives effective immunity within 10 days for 80-100% of people vaccinated and within 30 days for more than 99% of people vaccinated. Which countries require YF vaccine for travel? Some countries in Africa and South America require you to provide the proof that you have been vaccinated against YF by presenting an International Certificate of Vaccination.

However, there are destinations where the threat of infection with YF is real and there is no requirement for you to be vaccinated before you enter the country. If you only get YF vaccine before going to countries that require it, you could be putting your health at risk. Since YF disease can be fatal, it is recommended that that individuals be vaccinated when travelling to areas with risk of the disease. List of these countries can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/yellowfever/maps/africa.html.

Even if you get the YF vaccine, you can still get other diseases from mosquito bites like malaria, dengue and Zika. The best ways to protect yourself from mosquito-borne diseases are to use insect repellent while outdoors, wear long dresses and sleeves and choose accommodation with mosquito nets and air conditioner. Your insect repellent should contain active ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, Oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535. If you are using sunscreen, apply sunscreen first on the skin before the mosquito repellent. Follow package instruction when applying it on children.

Avoid applying it on the hands, face and mouth. It is advised you take YF vaccine at least 10 days before your trip. The proof of vaccination does not become valid until 10 days after the vaccine is given. YF vaccine is not advised in infants younger than 6 months of age, people with bad history of reaction to the vaccine, thymus disorder, cancers. If you have organ transplant and you take medications to prevent rejection of that transplant you will not able to take the YF vaccine.

Other conditions and drugs that affect immune system could be a reason not to receive YF vaccine. If you are older than 60 years old, pregnant, breastfeeding, infected with HIV talk to your doctor before you get the vaccine. Visit your Travel Clinic to know which other vaccines is recommended for your travel anywhere around the world. Before you travel, do your homework about the destination health risks, visit yellow fever vaccination clinic and carry your proof of vaccination on your trip. If you feel sick and think you may have yellow fever, talk to you doctor and tell them about your recent travel.

Travel healthy, Stay healthy and Return healthy!

Adeniyi Bukola,

Consultant Family Physician and Travel Medicine Physician

Q –Life Family Clinic.

