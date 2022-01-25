Techstar, Wellahealth, MDasS partner to provide affordable diagnostic service, treatment to Nigerians

Wellahealth Technologies Limited, a Techstar backed start-up, that provides affordable health care plan that covers basic healthcare services for common health conditions across Africa, with hospital cash back, has partnered with MDasS Global, to build and operate modern tech enabled diagnostic centres in clinically underserved communities in Nigeria, and provide affordable diagnostic service and treatment to healthcare consumers and insurers.

Ikpeme Neto, CEO, Wellahealth Technologies, said the partnership heralds a new era in technology-enabled high-quality patient care in Nigeria. “Our combined experience of managing hundreds of thousands of patients across every state allows us to meet the basic lab testing and medication needs of millions of Nigerians”.

According to Neto, leveraging both companies’ commitment to affordability and innovation; insurers, the general public and other businesses can now access lab tests and medications efficiently from thousands of locations on its networks.

Read also: Reps move to address 20m mental health cases in Nigeria

Oluwasoga Oni, CEO, MDasS Global, said the partnership will see thousands of Nigerians get access to quality diagnostic and treatment experience improving health outcomes and quality of life for Nigerians.

“Wellahealth has been at the forefront of expanding healthcare access for the Nigerian population. Given our shared mission, we at MDaaS Global are excited to partner with Wellahealth to bring modern, high-quality diagnostics to their beneficiaries across Nigeria through our fast-growing network of diagnostic centers,” said Oni.

Considering the limited access to good healthcare facilities for many Nigerians as a result of the Country’s economic situation, it is hoped that the partnership will deepen the drive of micro health insurance for middle to low income earners ultimately giving Nigerians a better access to quality healthcare services, which include diagnostics and treatment, while also providing health insurers with access to affordable diagnostics for their enrollees across Nigeria.