TB Day: NGOs on awareness drive in Bauchi’s Yelwa community

Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) on Friday embarked on an awareness drive to the Yelwa community area of Bauchi State as part of the activities to mark the International Day of Tuberculosis.

Organisations that participate in the awareness were, the Royal Netherlands Tuberculosis Foundation of Nigeria, Forward in Action for Education Poverty and Malnutrition (FACE-PAM), then Pro-Health International Catholic Relief Service with the collaboration of the Bauchi State Government to give awareness to the people of the state, particularly Yelwa community of the state.

Simon Mafwalal, who is the senior programme officer of the Royal Netherlands Tuberculosis Foundation of Nigeria, Bauchi branch, said that they were in Yelwa community to give them awareness on how Tuberculosis affect people and their symptoms and to test those who made themselves available to the programme.

He said that after the test and confirmation that someone has the disease, such a person would be referred to their office for free medication, adding that “We don’t collect money in Tuberculosis test, treatment because everything is free of charge.”

He added that some of the symptoms of tuberculosis are, dry cough, night sweats, fever, weight loss and blood stain is part of the communical symptoms of tuberculosis deseases, etc.

Dabis Mwalike who is the acting director FACE-PAM, said that the international world day of tuberculosis is celebrated once a year that is 24 of March every year, called on the good people of the community not to be afraid of the disease but that they should avail themselves of the awareness, test and treatment.

The acting director FACE-PAM, Dabis Mwalike urged the Bauchi State and Federal Governments to provide all the necessary things for treating those people affected with the disease tuberculosis for the good health of Nigerians.

Catherine Nwangwu said that the Organisations would continue to give awareness on tuberculosis till the disease finally vanishes from Nigeria.

On his part, the traditional leader of the Yelwa community in Bauchi metropolitan, Monday Waziri gave thanks to the Almighty God and the International organisations that came with the good idea to choose their community to be one of the benificiaries in order to be given awareness on tuberculosis symptoms, treatment.

“In the history of our community we have never seen such NGOs like those that came to the community; I promise to mobilise the whole community to come out massively for the awareness and the test.

The traditional ruler of Yelwa, Monday Waziri assures the Organisations with support any time, if they want to come to their community for an awareness like this because the glory belongs to the community.