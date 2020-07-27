Taraba First lady, development partners embark on child spacing campaign

Taraba State First Lady, Anna Ishaku, in partnership with development agencies, Taraba State Primary Health Care Development Agency (TSPHCDA) and Marie Stop International (MSION) have begun sensitisation campaign on child spacing among young women in the state.

This is aimed at addressing the increase in unintended pregnancies among young girls across communities in the state.

Mrs. Ishaku, alongside development partners, stormed communities in Bali and Gassol Local Government Areas of the state on Monday with the campaign.

She disclosed that recent research has proven that the unintended pregnancy and numerous childbirth among young ladies were due to ignorance and lack of knowledge on child spacing.

Ibrahim Yusuf, who represented (MSION), expressed his organisation’s readiness to providing services on reproductive Health and Childbirth Spacing to families across communities in Taraba State and the globe at large.

He said the organisation has trained midwives who have been mandated with community service on family planning and childbirth spacing among young ladies.

According to him, under-aged adolescents, girls in many communities of Taraba are getting pregnant without orientation on child spacing which his organisation has seen wise to collaborate with the First Lady through her project ‘Hope Afresh Foundation’ to take services to them.

On his part, Executive Secretary, Taraba State Primary Health Care Development Agency (TSPHCDA), Aminu Hassan explained that the decision to partner with the First Lady’s Hope Afresh Foundation was aimed at creating awareness among mothers on child spacing for a healthy family in the state.

He said the agency was willing to partner with any development agency that is out to better the health of Tarabans.