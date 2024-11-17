Summit to explore expanding Africa’s role in global pharmaceutical value chain

The 2024 Impact Africa Summit (IAS), themed, ‘Expanding the Pharmaceutical Value Chain through Inclusion of Sub-Saharan Africa in Global Clinical Trials,” will explore how to expand Africa’s role within the global pharmaceutical value chain by actively including Sub-Saharan Africa in clinical trials.

“The Impact Africa Summit has emerged as a pivotal event championing clinical trials in Sub-Saharan Africa. We are committed to unlocking the true potential of clinical trials in the region,” Adebukunola Telufusi, convener, Impact Africa Summit, said during a recent press conference in Lagos, disclosing that the 3-day summit that is scheduled for November 19 to 21, retains its focus on clinical trials in Africa.

Telufusi, who was represented by Adebukola Balogun, director of communication, Xcene Research, disclosed that the chosen theme emphasised the critical role of partnerships and active participation by local stakeholders in driving the growth of clinical trials.

She said further that the focus will be on strengthening frameworks and systems essential for advancing healthcare and pioneering innovative treatments. According to her, experts will assemble to analyze the African landscape, acknowledging its diversity and market pathways.

“By fostering local partnerships and advocating for active participation and collaboration, we can cultivate an environment that propels medical research forward, ultimately enhancing healthcare outcomes for communities across Africa,” Telufusi said.

According to her, the summit is building on the success of the 2023 Impact Africa Summit, and will feature a range of workshops, symposiums, and market exchange forums.

She said that the sessions will cover topics, including hematology, nephrology, regulatory affairs, clinical operations and patient advocacy. “These endeavors are designed to bridge the gap in health equity and pave the way for evidence-based medicine and interventions,” Telufusi said.

Toyin Adesola, executive director & founder, Sickle Cell Advocacy & Management Initiative (SAMI) said the summit has spotlighted issues of Sickle Cell in the last five years by creating platforms for collaboration.

According to her, research around Sickle Cell is not a priority for the government at the moment and called for advocacy to break the socio-cultural challenges associated with the condition. “Sickle Cell is already a very expensive condition to manage and to maintain when they haven’t put enough funding into infrastructure that we need to take care of ourselves.”

Faramola Ogunkoya, project manager, Xcene Research, said the summit will act as a catalyst for nurturing collaboration and steering collective action to unlock the full potential of clinical trials in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“This conference is a catalyst for tangible change. It will bring us closer to a healthier, more inclusive future for all by fostering collaboration and collective action to unlock the full potential of clinical trials in Sub-Saharan Africa,” Ogunkoya said.

According to Ogunkoya, the summit will further solidify Africa’s standing as a preeminent destination for clinical trials. “The impact Africa Summit is anticipated to draw a diverse audience, including researchers, healthcare professionals, pharmaceutical companies, regulatory authorities, policymakers, and investors.”

