STEM seminar: Spanish Embassy, Nigeria Health Watch partner to improve healthcare delivery in Nigeria

In a significant stride towards advancing healthcare delivery in Nigeria, the Embassy of Spain in Nigeria is collaborating with Nigeria Health Watch to host a one-day seminar focused on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Recognizing the pivotal role women play in these fields, the event aims to address gender disparities and promote collaboration for improved health outcomes.

The seminar, a key component of the Embassy’s scientific diplomacy program, will bring together accomplished women from Nigeria and Spain. These experts will share their research findings, discuss future projects, and explore transformative measures to enhance the health landscape in Nigeria.

Under the theme “Women for Health: Towards the Future of Healthcare in Nigeria through Women in STEM,” the seminar underscores the crucial contributions of women in STEM to healthcare innovation. With only 34% of the STEM workforce comprising women, the event seeks to foster greater gender diversity in these critical fields.

Ambassador Juan Sell, representing Spain in Nigeria, emphasizes Spain’s commitment to promoting Women in STEM. Noting Spain’s proactive stance through institutions like the Observatory for Women, Science, and Innovation, as well as foundations like Women for Africa, Ambassador Sell highlights the immediate impact of women’s contributions in the healthcare sector.

The seminar aims to engage and empower women actively involved in healthcare, providing a platform for sharing insights, experiences, and expertise. As a pioneering initiative, this collaboration signifies a strategic move towards leveraging the collective talents of women in STEM to shape the future of healthcare in Nigeria.