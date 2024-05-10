StarCare joins race to reverse medical tourism in Nigeria

StarCare International Hospital, a healthcare service provider, has launched its facility in Lagos with a focus on reducing the need for Nigerians to seek medical treatments abroad.

This initiative comes in response to the billions of dollars Nigerians spend on outbound medical tourism each year.

The demand for foreign exchange to finance these trips puts a strain on the economy, and StarCare hopes to provide high-quality local alternatives.

In February, Yemi Cardoso, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), revealed that Nigerians spent $40 billion on healthcare and education abroad in the last 10 years, weakening the naira.

Ashraff Mohammad, chairman and managing director of the hospital, a US-trained orthopaedic and spine surgeon, said the hospital was set up with a commitment to improve Nigeria’s healthcare system and boost confidence to access the best standards locally.

“We are dedicated to introducing advanced medical facilities and cutting-edge technology, along with a team of internationally trained and experienced doctors from India and Nigeria,” Mohammad said, speaking during the official opening in Lagos.

“Our mission is to elevate the quality of care to international standards, reducing the need for Nigerians to seek medical treatments abroad in countries like the USA, UK, or India. StarCare is set to to ensure that top-tier healthcare is accessible to everyone here at home.”

He assured that senior consultants would be available round-the-clock at the facility to ensure continuous access to expert care.

Fayoade Adegoke, Lagos commissioner of Police, highlighted plans for collaboration between the hospital and Lagos police forces in terms of healthcare provision.

On his part, HRM Oba Lateef Adams encouraged Nigerians to utilise the facility for top-tier medical services, emphasising the importance of supporting local healthcare institutions.

Similarly, Shri Chandramouli Kern, Indian Consulate General to Nigeria, in his address, expressed hopes for strengthened bilateral ties between India and Nigeria, affirming India’s commitment to supporting Nigeria in various endeavours.