Stanbic IBTC backs IfeanHealth to gift 45 children new prostheses, education grant

IfeanHealth, a company focused on advancing healthcare through innovative solutions, has in partnership with Stanbic IBTC, gifted 45 children with limb loss a new set of prostheses.

The bank also opened an education trust fund worth N1.5 million each for the 45 children to boost their education.

The donation was part of Stanbic IBTC’s corporate social investments plan executed through a road walk tagged #Together4ALimb, which is an initiative aimed at creating awareness for children with limb loss.

Speaking at the annual road walk that converges about 120 persons including parents and guardians from all parts of the country in Lagos, Demola Sogunle, chief executive officer of Stanbic IBTC, said the ‘Together for a Limb’ initiative has so far transformed the lives of 100 children with limb loss, adding that the partnership with IfeanHealth has ensured that children are provided with prostheses.

Sogunle said the programme has been a crucial aspect of the bank and that this year’s programme, which is the 9th edition, recorded the highest intake of beneficiaries in history.

According to him, each child will receive a Stanbic IBTC education fund of N1.5 million empowerment with access to quality education.

Ejike Anih, chief executive officer and founder of IfeanHealth, commended Stanbic IBTC for its commitment to having a multipronged impact in the lives of children with limb loss and by extension, their families and communities with the provision of prostheses and the education trust fund.

“Over the last several years, we have had the opportunity to provide prosthetics care to 100 children with limb loss from all 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT sponsored by Stanbic IBTC bank, which also provides an educational trust fund of N1.5 million to them,” he said.

Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of Lagos State Governor, who was represented by Oyindamola Ogunsanwo, applauded the effort and commitment of Stanbic IBTC for supporting special children who have experienced limb loss.

She said the project would go a long way in helping the children who benefited from it and would do something for their families. She then called on other corporate organisations to take a cue from the initiative that will impact the lives of the vulnerable in our society.