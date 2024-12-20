St. Ives listed among frontline healthcare facilities in Nigeria

St. Ives hospital has been listed among the frontline healthcare facilities in Nigeria, underscoring its position among top healthcare brands in Nigeria.

The report that spotlights frontline healthcare facilities in Nigeria was written by Femi Olugbile in collaboration with BusinessDay newspaper, and unveiled in Lagos on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

The report provided an in-depth analysis of healthcare delivery in Lagos, examining both the business prospects of healthcare facilities and their quality of service.

According to the report, St. Ives certified Safe-Care Level 4, with quality improvement infrastructure in place. It further stated that the rapid expansion of the brand while preserving its core essence.

The report also recognised St. Ives ability to portray its brand aesthetics and functionality, as a private sole proprietorship, which is considered an interesting and unusual model in the Nigerian healthcare environment.

Similarly, the hospital recently emerged as the ‘Most Outstanding Fertility Hospital of the Year’ at the Dove Healthcare awards 2024, organised by the Dove Healthcare Foundation.

The award celebrated excellence in healthcare delivery across various sectors, while winners were picked through public polls.

St. Ives Specialist Hospital emerged as winner in the fertility category on the back of its cutting-edge fertility treatment, alongside its other healthcare delivery services.

St. Ives as a hospital brand has continued to push the boundary and set the standard for reproductive health service in Nigeria.

“The recognition by the Dove Health Foundation further underscores the hospital’s unwavering dedication and commitment to helping families achieve their dreams of parenthood.

“St. Ives Hospital is a multi-specialist hospital that began operation in 1996. The hospital offers dedicated specialist services in all matters of women, children and family/fertility healthcare” organisers said in a statement.

The hospital is managed by a team of specialists and consultants with years of experience in the medical profession, and provides a wide range of specialist services in OBGYN, Pediatrics, medicine and surgery.

Share